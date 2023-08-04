Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Patna after engine trouble

Patna, August 4
A Delhi-bound Indigo flight made an emergency landing at the airport here on Friday after one of its engines became inoperative, an official said.
The aircraft made the landing shortly after taking off from the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, he said.
“An Indigo flight on Patna-Delhi route returned to its origin due to a technical issue. Three minutes after its departure, the pilot reported one engine inoperative. The aircraft landed safely at 9.11 am. As per the pilot, no further assistance was required. All operations are normal here," the airport official said.
