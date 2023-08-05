Delhi court accepts Jagdish Tytler's bail bond in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

PTI

New Delhi, August 5

A Delhi court on Saturday accepted a bail bond furnished by Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case connected with the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand, who had on July 26 summoned Tytler on Saturday in connection with the case, noted that the accused had already been granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court.

The court further directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide a copy of the charge sheet to Tytler.

The Congress leader appeared before the court amid high security.

"Bail bond furnished. Accepted, subject to conditions imposed on bail order," the magistrate said.

Tytler's wife, Jennifer Tytler, stood security for him in the case.

The judge will now hear the matter on August 11.

On Friday, the sessions court granted the relief to Tytler on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount. It also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission.

#Congress #Jagdish Tytler #Sikhs