Delhi court exempts outgoing WFI chief from appearance

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 28

A Delhi court on Friday granted one-day exemption from personal appearance to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the women wrestlers’ sexual harassment case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal gave exemption to Singh after his lawyer moved an application to this effect and submitted that the accused was unable to appear before it as he was busy with the ongoing Parliament session.

Co-accused and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, however, appeared before the court.

The judge granted time to both the accused to peruse the chargesheet and other documents they have received from the Delhi Police and posted the matter for further hearing on August 3.

The court had on July 20 granted bail to Singh and Tomar on a bond of Rs 25,000 each with certain conditions, including they shall not leave the country without the court’s prior permission and not offer any inducement to witnesses in the case. / PTI

