Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Tytler

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the killing of three persons in the Pul Bangash area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. TNS
4 dead, 15 missing after floods near Kedarnath
Rudraprayag: Four persons died and 15 were missing after a flashflood in a rainfed waterfall swept away three shops near Daat Puliya close to Gaurikund on the way to Kedarnath on Friday. PTI
HC notice to 26 parties over use of INDIA acronym
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre, EC and 26 political parties on a plea seeking to restrain Opposition parties from using the acronym INDIA for their alliance.
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby