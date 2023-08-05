Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Tytler

PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the killing of three persons in the Pul Bangash area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. TNS

4 dead, 15 missing after floods near Kedarnath

Rudraprayag: Four persons died and 15 were missing after a flashflood in a rainfed waterfall swept away three shops near Daat Puliya close to Gaurikund on the way to Kedarnath on Friday. PTI

HC notice to 26 parties over use of INDIA acronym

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre, EC and 26 political parties on a plea seeking to restrain Opposition parties from using the acronym INDIA for their alliance.

