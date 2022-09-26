Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case

New Delhi, September 26
A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money-laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.
Special Judge Shailendra Malik granted Fernandez the relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and posted the matter for October 22.
On August 31, judge Praveen Singh had taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.
Fernandez, who was repeatedly summoned by the ED in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.
The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.
