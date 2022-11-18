Delhi court rejects AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case lodged by the ED. “All three (bail) applications are dismissed,” said Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who also dismissed the bail pleas of Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.
