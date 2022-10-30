Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 29

The UN Security Council’s (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee on Saturday called on member countries to ensure zero tolerance towards terrorist activities and vowed to deal with the menace more vigorously.

New challenges to govts New technologies have thrown up new challenges for govts and regulatory bodies due to their potential vulnerability for misuse by non-state actors. S Jaishankar, EAM

The committee, with representation from all 15 UNSC members, besides counter-terror experts, made this mention in the “Delhi Declaration” adopted at the end of the two-day special conclave.

It also expressed concern over the increasing use of Internet and other information and communication technologies, including social media platforms, for terrorist purposes and said innovations in financial technologies such as crowd-funding platforms present a risk of being misused for terror-financing and noted with concern the increasing global misuse of unmanned aerial systems by terrorists to conduct attacks on critical infrastructure.

The declaration also called for “urgent action” to counter terrorism through the full and effective implementation of various UN resolutions and reaffirmed that terrorism in all forms constituted “one of the most serious threats” to international peace and security.

It was against associating terrorism with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group, and called on member states to continue their efforts towards the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

It strongly condemned the continued flow of weapons, military equipment, drones and IEDs to and between ISIL, Al-Qaida, their affiliates and associated individuals and groups. At the same time, the committee felt human rights and fundamental freedoms must not be trampled under the guise of fighting terrorism.

It also decided to work on recommendations on the three themes of the special meeting — ‘Countering terrorist exploitation of information and communication technologies and emerging technologies’, ‘threats and opportunities related to new payment technologies and fundraising methods’ and ‘threats posed by misuse of unmanned aerial systems by terrorists’. Hinting at Pakistan, EAM S Jaishankar said the counter-terror sanction regime of the UN had been effective as it had put on notice countries that turned terrorism into a “state-funded enterprise”.

India condemns ISIS attack in Iran

India on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack at the Shah-e-Cherag shrine in Shiraz, Iran. “We extend our deep condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Iran,’’ the MEA said.