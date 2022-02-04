Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

PTI

New Delhi, February 4

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday decided to reopen higher education institutes and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7 amid dipping Covid cases in the city, officials said.

Later, at an online briefing, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the panel had also decided to resume classes from nursery to 8 from February 14.

The DDMA, however, decided that night curfew would continue. It extended its imposition for an hour from earlier 10 pm to 11 pm. The gyms had also been allowed to reopen with certain restrictions, officials said.

In another important decision, the panel exempted drivers who are alone in vehicles from wearing masks and gave its nod to resumption of offices with 100 per cent attendance, they said.

The decisions were taken based on experts’ advice amid consistent decrease in Covid positivity rate and number of cases, they said.

Institutes of higher education and coaching institutes will be permitted to open subject to following SOPs and strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior. Schools would be reopened in a phased manner for classes 9-12 from February 7, they said.

Teachers, who were not vaccinated would not be permitted to attend classes, they said.

During the meeting, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, emphasis was given on enhancing vaccination of those in the 15-18 age group, officials said.

