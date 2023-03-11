New Delhi, March 11
BRS leader K Kavitha deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nine hours on Saturday in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said.
The 44-year-old daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao left the the federal agency’s headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road around 8 pm after nine hours of questioning and recording of her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
She had arrived at the ED office from her father’s official residence on Tughlak Road, located about 1.5 kilometres away, around 11 am.
The officials said the BRS leader has been summoned again on March 16 in connection with the case.
There was a heavy presence of Delhi Police and central paramilitary forces personnel for barricading the ED office even as the supporters of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader staged a protest.
It is alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the ruling AAP.
The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Raids against Lalu’s family: ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected
‘Investigation underway to unearth more investments made on ...
Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried
On Friday, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took contro...
DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4
‘Hiding under the bed, I used to think how I will teach a le...
Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha questioned by ED for 9 hours, summoned again on March 16
There was heavy presence of Delhi Police and central paramil...
Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment
The deceased had come from Dubai to meet her friend, a softw...