Delhi gets unified MCD after a decade

New Delhi: The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) formally came into existence on Sunday, with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body’s special officer and commissioner, respectively. The MCD was trifurcated in 2012.
