 2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others : The Tribune India

2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

This comes after the Delhi Police filed a revision petition against the trial court’s order

2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

Sharjeel Imam. PTI file



New Delhi, March 28

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday partially set aside a trial court’s order dated February 4, which had discharged the 11 accused, including Shrajeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha and Safoora Zargar in the 2019 Jamia violence case.

This comes after the Delhi Police filed a revision petition against the trial court’s order.

During the pronouncement of the order on police’s plea on Tuesday, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said in her order: “While there is no denial of the right to freedom of expression, this court remains aware of its duty and has tried to decide the issue in that way. Right to peaceful assembly is subject to restriction. Damage to property and peace is not protected.” She then partially reversed the trial court order and framed charges against nine accused under various offences, including rioting, unlawful assembly and more.

The court charged Imam, Zargar, Mohd Qasim, Mahmood Anwar, Shahzar Raza, Umair Ahmed, Mohd Bilal Nadeem and Chanda Yadav under Sections 143, 147, 149, 186, 353, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Properties Act.

Accused Mohd Shoaib and Mohd Abuzar were charged under Section 143 of the IPC, and discharged from all other offences.

In Tanha’s case, he was discharged of Sections 308, 323, 341 and 435 of the IPC and charges were framed against him under other Sections.

Judge Sharma had on March 23 reserved the judgement on the police’s plea.

During the last hearing, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain for Delhi Police Jain had contended that the trial court (Saket court), “overstepped its jurisdiction” in passing “disparaging and gravely prejudicial observations” against the probe and the investigative agency, and said that the same ought to be expunged from the record.

In December 2019 violence erupted at Jamia Millia Islamia after a clash between the police and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters.

All 11 accused persons—Imam, Tanha, Zargar, Abuzar, Umair Ahmed, Mohd Shoaib, Mahmood Anwar, Mohd Qasim, Mohd Bilal Nadeem, Shahzar Raza Khan, and Chanda Yadav—were discharged by the trial court on February 4, but it had, however, framed charges of unlawful assembly and rioting against Mohd Ilyas.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Verma had pulled up the police while discharging the accused persons, saying that police were unable to apprehend the actual perpetrators behind the commission of the offence, but surely managed to rope in these 11 accused as “scapegoats”.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

2
Punjab

Nepal puts Amritpal Singh on surveillance list; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country

3
Punjab

Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

4
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan gifts himself a swanky SUV worth Rs 10 crore following ‘Pathaan’ success; watch video

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

6
Amritsar

Air India starts direct flight from Amritsar to UK’s Gatwick

7
Punjab

Fugitive's guard 'Fauji' arrested

8
Nation

Namibian cheetah Sasha dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

9
Punjab

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

10
Punjab

In a first, Punjab and Haryana High Court uses Al to validate opinion in murder case

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Atiq Ahmed held guilty in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, his brother acquitted

Prayagraj court sentences Atiq Ahmad, 2 others to life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

7 others, including Ahmed's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf...

Rahul Gandhi to abide by deadline on vacating official residence

Rahul Gandhi to abide by deadline on vacating official residence

Writes to Mohit Rajan, Deputy Secretary in the MS Branch of ...

Punjab AG says police close to arresting Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

Amritpal's counsel on the other hand contended that he was i...

Couple from Punjab’s Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Sukhwinder Singh ran a finance business in Manila for the pa...

BSF shoots down drone near international border in Amritsar sector, seizes contraband

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

During the intervening night of March 27-28, BSF troops dete...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near international border in Amritsar sector, seizes contraband

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

20 booked on charge of murder bid

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, approves over Rs 733-crore budget for new financial year

Roof of house collapses near Bhaiyan Da Shivala in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

Chandigarh may cut reserve price of liquor vends by 6-10%

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

Chandigarh Heritage panel to take up issues raised by Mayor

Event focuses on Chandigarh art, culture

19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi’s Badarpur

19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Badarpur

Suhas Borker elected IIC trustee

Unitech PMLA case: ED takes possession of Rs 245 crore worth plots in Gurugram

Couple from Punjab’s Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Fight for space in AAP with new leaders' entry

Patwari arrested for accepting bribe

Martyr's photos removed, protesters deface Mohalla Clinic

Retd Wg Cdr claims presence of Indus Valley remains in Kapurthala village

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

16-year-old raped, 2 booked

NRI woman’s bag snatched

Spl girdawari begins to assess loss to wheat crop due to rain

Civil Hospital contractual staff up in arms

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Minister visits villages to assess crop damage

Farmers reject relief for damage caused to crop

PCS Exam: Former deputy speaker slams Punjab govt over delay

PUTA threatens strike over pending salaries