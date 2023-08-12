Delhi HC seeks NewsClick stand on ED petition

New Delhi, August 11
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked news portal ‘NewsClick’ and its editor-in-chief to spell out their stand on the ED’s plea for vacating an order granting them protection from coercive action in a money laundering case.
Observing that prima facie the plea for vacation of protection had merit, Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued notices to ‘NewsClick’ and its editor-in-chief. Meanwhile, more than 250 eminent citizens, including ex-judges and diplomats, have written to the President and the CJI demanding action against the news portal. /PTI
