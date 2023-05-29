Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging decision over Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

New Delhi, May 29
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging notifications enabling exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof.
A bench of Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the petition, which has challenged the notifications by the RBI and SBI enabling exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes without requisition slip and identity proof.
A detailed order is awaited.
Petitioner and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay submitted that a large amount of currency has reached either an individual's locker or has “been hoarded by separatists, terrorists, Maoists, drug smugglers, mining mafias and corrupt people”.
The plea submitted that the notifications were arbitrary, irrational and offend Article 14 of the Constitution.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has defended before the high court its notification, saying it is not demonetisation but a statutory exercise.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
GSLV-F12 successfully places 2G navigation satellite into intended orbit: ISRO
NVS-01 would augment the country's regional navigation syste...
IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP
No casualty reported
Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police
This comes a day after the Delhi Police clear the sit-in sit...
Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet ‘Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver
Samra was listed by @cfseubc among 11 dreaded criminals who ...
4 armed men loot Rs 40 lakh from petrol pump in Punjab’s Sirhind
The men fire at the salesmen who were going to deposit the m...