Delhi High Court issues restraint order against use of Bachchan’s voice

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a restraint order against unauthorised use of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, image or any other trait exclusively identifiable with him by any individual.

Acting on a lawsuit filed by the 80-year-old actor, Justice Navin Chawla said, “There shall be an ad interim ex parte order of injunction.” The court posted the matter for further hearing in March next year. Bachchan – host of popular TV game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” (KBC) — alleged exploitation of his “publicity rights as a celebrity” by several individuals, including the person behind a “KBC lottery” to defraud the public.

“It’s undisputed that Bachchan is a well-known personality and is likely to suffer an irreparable loss and disrepute if relief is not granted at this stage,” Justice Chawla said. “The defendants appear to be using his celebrity status without his permission. The plaintiff is therefore likely to suffer grave irreparable harm or injury to his reputation,” the court said.