New Delhi, May 22
The Delhi High Court on Monday issued summons to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a defamation suit filed by an NGO claiming that its documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Besides to the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issued notice to the BBC (India) seeking its response on the suit filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice for Trial.
The plea said BBC (India) is the local operation office and BBC (UK) has released the documentary – ‘India: The Modi Question’ -- which has two episodes.
Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the NGO, said the suit for defamation against the BBC is in relation to the documentary which has "defamed" India and the whole system including the judiciary.
He contended that the documentary also makes insinuation against the prime minister.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation
Besides to the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issues no...
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee moves SC against CBI questioning in school jobs scam
Plea to be heard on May 26
India respects your priorities; proud to be your development partner, PM Modi tells Pacific Island nations
In an address at the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Coopera...
‘My wife and I are receiving threats for last 4 days’: Sameer Wankhede
The cop is accused of demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for n...