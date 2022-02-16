Delhi High Court refuses to suspend 7-year jail term of Ansal brothers in Uphaar evidence tampering case

New Delhi, February 16
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to suspend the seven-year jail term awarded to real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal in the Uphaar fire tragedy evidence tampering case.
“As far as the Ansal brothers are concerned, I am rejecting their application,” said Justice Subramonium Prasad.
Last year, the Ansals and former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others - PP Batra and Anoop Singh Karayat - were awarded seven-year jail term by a trial court and the sessions court had refused to suspend the sentence and release them on bail.
Justice Prasad allowed the plea for suspension of sentence by co-convict Anoop Singh Karayat.
While dismissing the Ansals’ plea for suspension of sentence till the appeal against the conviction by magisterial court is decided, the sessions court had said that the case was one of the gravest of its kind and the offence appeared to be the outcome of a calculated design on the part of the convicts to interfere with the course of justice.
Before the high court, the Ansal brothers, who were represented by senior lawyers Arvind Nigam, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and others, had sought suspension of sentence on several grounds including their old age.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PM Modi targets AAP at Pathankot rally, calls it photocopy of Congress
Invokes Sant Ravidas saying his government is following his ...
AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab
The move has significance considering that the BJP-led allia...
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Girl with Deep Sidhu in SUV tells police truck driver ahead was ‘speeding rashly’ and applied sudden breaks
Initial probe says no conspiracy, Haryana police
Bollywood pays tribute to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri: He was the reason for millions to dance
Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the ...