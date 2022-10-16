Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express passengers robbed at gunpoint near Patna

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 16

Security officials have confirmed robbery in Delhi-Howrah Duronto Express on Sunday morning by a group of robbers whose number may be upwards of 35. S C Parhi, IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner at East Central Railway, told that a group of robbers simultaneously raided at least five coaches of the Duronto Express this morning when the train was between Patna and Bakhtiyarpur stations in Bihar.

“As per our information, five to eight miscreants were present in each coach. They robbed ladies’ purses, mangalsutra and other valuables. The incident took place between 2 am and 3 am”, Parhi said.

The official said while one passenger lodged a FIR with the GRP at Jasidih station in Jharkhand, complaints were also registered by passengers at the Rail Madad portal. The robbers looted passengers at both AC and non-AC coaches of the train, Parhi said and added that GRP is investigating the incident.

Reports said that passengers were looted at gunpoint by the robbers. “Around 10 km after the train had left Patna, there was a sudden commotion and I saw people running around. The train stopped soon after and several people from outside got into some of the bogies. They snatched the belongings of several passengers”, a report quoted a businessman from Kolkata as having said.