Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute Shehla Rashid for tweets about Army

New Delhi, January 10
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union vice president Shehla Rashid Shora for her tweets on the Indian Army, officials said on Tuesday.
According to officials at the L-G office, the sanction is related to a 2019 FIR against her, under Section 153-A of the IPC, registered at Special Cell police station in New Delhi, on the basis of a complaint by one Alakh Alok Srivastava.
The former JNUSU leader is accused of promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony through her tweets, they said.
The proposal for the prosecution sanction was moved by Delhi Police and supported by the Home Department of the Delhi government, the L-G office said.
The tweets by Shora, dated August 18, 2019, had accused the Army of entering houses and "torturing" locals in Kashmir.
The allegations were rejected by the Army as baseless.
