Delhi liquor policy: ED conducts fresh raids including on premises of AAP MP’s associates

PTI

New Delhi, May 24

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted fresh searches, including on the premises of some people linked to AAP MP Sanjay Singh here, in connection with its ongoing probe in the money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy, officials sources said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also issued a Twitter video message, saying two of his associates -- Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra -- are also being raided by the federal agency.

Sources said about half a dozen entities are being covered under the searches being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action was undertaken after some fresh inputs were obtained during the questioning of a few accused involved in the case. Sources said some of the people who are being searched are linked to Singh.

