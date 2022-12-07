Delhi MCD election results: Aam Aadmi Party wins, crosses the half-way mark

New Delhi, December 7
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll results for all 250 wards were declared on Wednesday, with the AAP gaining majority by winning 134 while the BJP bagged 104.
The Congress managed to win just nine wards.
The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126.
The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 wards.
Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.
The counting of votes began at 8 am, and initial trends (at 9:30 am) put the BJP ahead of the AAP by a significant margin, but the pendulum swung in the AAP’s favour soon after.
This was the first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year.
In 2017, the BJP had clinched 181 of the then 270 municipal wards while AAP had won only 48 and the Congress finished third with 30.
A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.
The results of this election may have ramifications beyond the national capital.
AAP leader and the lone transgender candidate in the fray for MCD polls Bobi on Wednesday won from the Sultanpuri-A ward, according to the State Election Commission.
Bobi defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes.
After being chosen to represent the party, Bobi had said she wants to beautify her constituency and improve the lives of her neighbours.
Bobi had said that she would work to weed out corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
MCD results at 11.15 am: State Election Commission says AAP wins 36 seats, BJP 32 and Congress 4.
The BJP has won 10 seats and the AAP six in the MCD polls, according to the State Election Commission, as the counting of votes continues.
Sultana Abad of the AAP won the Jama Masjid ward, while the party's Sarika Chaudhary defeated Congress' Farhad Suri by a margin of 244 votes in the Daryaganj seat.
The BJP's Alka Raghav emerged victorious in Laxmi Nagar by a margin of 3,819 votes, while the party's Rohini D candidate Smita also registered a win.
The AAP's Ankush Narang has won from the Ranjeet Nagar seat.
AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj says the party will get more than 180 seats.
#DelhiMCDPolls | We are going to get more than 180 seats. If voters favour us, we can also cross 230 seats. Mayor will be from our party. I think exit polls are pointing towards the victory of Aam Aadmi Party: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj pic.twitter.com/r8OX23BdzS— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
The Aam Aadmi Party exuded confidence it will emerge victorious by winning more than 180 of the total 250 seats in the MCD polls, even though initial trends put the BJP in the lead.
Early trends showed the BJP was ahead of the AAP. The Congress was a distant third.
AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters, "The trends will change and we will emerge victorious in more than 180 seats. We have decked up our office and as soon as trends change we will celebrate. The BJP did not cite any achievement of their 15-year tenure in the MCD during the campaigning."
Most exit polls have predicted a huge win for the AAP over the BJP with the Congress being a distant third. Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva said it is going to be a tough contest.
The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.
AAP has been ruling Delhi for two consecutive terms. The party has claimed that it will win more than 200 of the 250 wards.
Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear majority to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
AAP may get 149-171, a survey by Aaj Tak-Axis My India, which gives the BJP 69-91 wards.
Times Now-ETG has predicted 146-156 wards for AAP, with BJP getting 84-94.
News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, AAP will bag 159-175 wards, and the BJP 70-92.
Zee News-BARC survey predicts AAP 134-146 wards, BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14.
