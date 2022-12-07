Delhi MCD election results: Aam Aadmi Party wins, crosses the half-way mark

PTI

New Delhi, December 7

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll results for all 250 wards were declared on Wednesday, with the AAP gaining majority by winning 134 while the BJP bagged 104.

The Congress managed to win just nine wards.

The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126.

The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 wards.

Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.

The counting of votes began at 8 am, and initial trends (at 9:30 am) put the BJP ahead of the AAP by a significant margin, but the pendulum swung in the AAP’s favour soon after.

This was the first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year.

In 2017, the BJP had clinched 181 of the then 270 municipal wards while AAP had won only 48 and the Congress finished third with 30.

A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.

The results of this election may have ramifications beyond the national capital.