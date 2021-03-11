Delhi police beef up security at Tikri border ahead of farmers’ protest on Monday; Rakesh Tikait detained

New Delhi, August 21
The Delhi Police on Sunday tightened the security and installed cemented barricades across the Delhi-Haryana Tikri border ahead of farmers’ protest in the Capital on Monday.
The farmers are agitating against the Centre “for not fulfilling their legitimate demands and going against its promises”.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait was detained while trying to enter the capital to participate in the protest.
Accusing the Delhi Police of “working on the behest of the government”, Tikait said it cannot suppress the voice of the farmers.
मोदी सरकार बेरोजगारों, नौजवानों, किसानों और मजदूरों के दमन और उत्पीड़न पर उतारू है। अधिकारों की लड़ाई के लिए लंबे संघर्ष को तैयार रहना होगा। केंद्र की शह पर दिल्ली पुलिस ने बेरोजगार युवाओं से नहीं मिलने दिया। #लड़ेंगे_जीतेंगे @ANI @PTI_News @DelhiPolice @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/OYqYLuf54k— Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) August 21, 2022
“This struggle will continue till our last breath. The government is bent upon oppression of unemployed, youth, farmers and labourers. The fight for rights has to be prepared for a long struggle,” he said
The SKM and other farmers’ groups are organising a ‘mahapanchayat’ at the Jantar Mantar.
