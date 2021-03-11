Delhi police beef up security at Tikri border ahead of farmers’ protest on Monday; Rakesh Tikait detained

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

The Delhi Police on Sunday tightened the security and installed cemented barricades across the Delhi-Haryana Tikri border ahead of farmers’ protest in the Capital on Monday.

The farmers are agitating against the Centre “for not fulfilling their legitimate demands and going against its promises”.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait was detained while trying to enter the capital to participate in the protest.

Accusing the Delhi Police of “working on the behest of the government”, Tikait said it cannot suppress the voice of the farmers.

“This struggle will continue till our last breath. The government is bent upon oppression of unemployed, youth, farmers and labourers. The fight for rights has to be prepared for a long struggle,” he said

The SKM and other farmers’ groups are organising a ‘mahapanchayat’ at the Jantar Mantar.

