Delhi Police grill WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aides

New Delhi, June 6

Three days after wrestlers reportedly held a secret meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Delhi Police on Tuesday reached the residence of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda and recorded the statements of 12 persons in the sexual harassment case.

Brij Bhushan’s supporters, close associates and house staff were among the 12 persons whose statements were recorded.

Delhi Police sources said a team of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had gone to collect evidence and corroborate the versions of the witnesses with that of Brij Bhushan Singh’s and the complainants’.

However, it was not clear whether the police also questioned the WFI chief at his residence. The police had last month summoned and Brij Bhushan twice.

Meanwhile, elaborating on the hush-hush meeting with Shah, Bajrang Punia, one of the faces of the protest, told the media the meeting was on the sidelines of the protest and agitation would continue.

