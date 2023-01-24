Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet in Shraddha Walker murder case today

New Delhi, January 24
Delhi Police are likely to file a charge sheet in the Shraddha Walker murder case before the Saket district courts on Tuesday.
The charge sheet, which is expected to run over 3,000 pages with 100 witnesses to the case, had been made on the basis of forensic and electronic evidence, sources said.
Aaftab Poonawala is accused of killing his live-in partner Walker and then chopping her body into several pieces and storing them in a refrigerator before disposing of them in the Chhatarpur forest near his house over three months.
The court on January 10 had extended his judicial custody by 14 days. Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla.
Poonawala had demanded law books to study. The court had also directed the prison authorities to provide him warm clothes. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...