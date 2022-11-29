Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

New Delhi, November 29
Delhi Police on Monday recorded the statement of Jimesh Nambiar in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.
Walkar, a 27-year-old, was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in south Delhi.
Jimesh Nambiar was called by Delhi Police on Monday, sources said.
Jimesh had referred Shraddha to an IT company in 2021.
Jimesh met her on social media and helped her find a job.
"Shraddha was referred by Jimesh to an IT sales company and she started working from home for that company for five to six months," sources said, adding that later, the company fired some employees, including Shraddha.
Shraddha was killed in May, allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'You should be ashamed': Israeli envoy Naor Gilon writes open letter to IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid following his remark on 'The Kashmir Files'
Lapid had called the film a ‘propaganda’, ‘vulgar’ at the cl...
'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over 'The Kashmir Files' row
Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...
NIA conducts raids in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi as part of crackdown on gangster-terrorist nexus
The raids are being conducted at the residential and other p...
BSF shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Amritsar
The drone is suspected to be carrying a drugs payload and it...
UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak
In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge...