Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

ANI

New Delhi, November 29

Delhi Police on Monday recorded the statement of Jimesh Nambiar in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Walkar, a 27-year-old, was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in south Delhi.

Jimesh Nambiar was called by Delhi Police on Monday, sources said.

Jimesh had referred Shraddha to an IT company in 2021.

Jimesh met her on social media and helped her find a job.

"Shraddha was referred by Jimesh to an IT sales company and she started working from home for that company for five to six months," sources said, adding that later, the company fired some employees, including Shraddha.

Shraddha was killed in May, allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.