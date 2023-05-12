 Delhi Police record statement of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case : The Tribune India

Delhi Police record statement of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case

Top wrestlers have been on a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding strict action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi Police record statement of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case

Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, May 12

The Delhi Police has recorded the statement of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by the female wrestlers against him, officials said on Thursday.

Police have also recorded the statement of the WFI’s assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

Last month, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty. The second one has been registered over complaints by adults pertaining to outraging of modesty.

A notice was sent to Singh asking him to join the investigation. He was questioned for nearly three hours in connection with the allegations of sexual harassment against him, a senior police officer said.

Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, has been so far been questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). In both instances he denied the allegations and claimed that he was being “falsely implicated” in the case, the officer said.

The WFI chief has been asked to submit documents or proof to support his claims, he added.

The police said Singh will be interrogated further as statements of 30 witnesses have been recorded so far and more are to be documented.

“We have also received the report of the oversight committee formed to probe the complaints of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India chief,” a police official said.

As part of the ongoing investigation into the case, several teams of the Delhi Police were sent to the states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Haryana to record statements and collect evidence.

So far, only the statement of a minor who has accused Singh of sexually harassing her has been recorded before the magistrate.

“Soon, statements of the remaining six female wrestlers will also be recorded before the magistrate,” the officer said.

Police have, however, recorded the statements of all seven female complainants, including the minor, under CrPC section 161.

On Friday, the Delhi Police informed a special court here that an SIT has been constituted to probe the cases.

The submission was made before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal in response to the court’s earlier order directing the police to file a status report.

Public prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court that a status report has been filed in the matter in a sealed cover and requested that it must not be shared with anyone considering the nature of the case.

Following the submission, the court posted the matter for further hearing on May 27.

The judge had issued notice to the Delhi Police on a plea moved by the wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

Several wrestlers have been on a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding strict action against the Wrestling Federation of India chief. Even farmers have joined the protest to express solidarity with them.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Letter pieces in Punjabi found at Amritsar blast site

2
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

3
Haryana

Haryana government transfers 7 IAS, 35 HCS officers, 136 police personnel

4
Chandigarh

Bakery, handloom shop gutted in Panchkula market

5
Nation

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

6
Delhi

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

7
Punjab

5 held after third blast, radical literature seized

8
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

9
Chandigarh

Airport firm to give land for road

10
Jalandhar

28-year-old man killed in firing outside gym in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Top News

Drugs-on-cruise case: CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

Aryan was arrested in an alleged drug bust case on Cordelia ...

AAP govt moves Supreme Court on issue of transfer of Delhi govt's services secretary

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

The city's AAP government says the Centre may be held liable...

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

Top court was hearing plea of senior civil judge cadre offic...

DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India

Pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months

Pilot of Dubai-Delhi flight had allowed a female friend in c...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court hints at granting 3 more months to SEBI to wrap up probe

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court hints at granting 3 more months to SEBI to wrap up probe

Says received report from panel; lists batch of PILs and ple...


Cities

View All

Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site

Letter pieces in Punjabi found at Amritsar blast site

Amritsar: Of 2.6L connections, only 38,800 users paying water, sewerage fee

Patwari caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Kairon market parking project yet to see light of day

World Bank team directs officials to speed up work

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Man accompanying Gurlal Brar murder accused shot dead near Kharar; police probing gang war angle

Man accompanying Gurlal Brar murder accused shot dead near Kharar; police probing gang war angle

Chandigarh: 44 new charging stations to be installed from next week

Will safeguard students' interests: Saint Kabir Public School management

Airport firm to give land for road

Bakery, handloom shop gutted in Panchkula market

After services secy move, Delhi government to bring major bureaucratic reshuffle: Sources

After services secy move, Delhi government to bring major bureaucratic reshuffle: Sources

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Nikki Yadav murder case

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing charges against 5 people in Bhajanpura petrol pump blaze case

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

2 shot at in ‘gang war’ at gym near Piplanwali in Hoshiarpur

28-year-old man killed in firing outside gym in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Poll grind over, candidates unwind

Turnout dipped 10% in Jalandhar bypoll

Parties find reasons for low voter turnout

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Panic after road portion swells, manhole cover displaced

7 mobile phones, tobacco seized from jail inmates

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Goods worth lakhs gutted in hosiery unit fire

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Re-exam for 78 naib tehsildar posts to be conducted in English, Punjabi

Pursue career in science, technology for nation’s growth, schoolkids told

BKU seeks release of relief for damaged crop

School buses challaned for violating Safe Vahan Policy