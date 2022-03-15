Delhi Police recovered ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

PTI

New Delhi, March 15

The Delhi Police has recovered the mobile phone of former BJP MP Vijay Goel and arrested a 22-year-old man who had snatched it from him, and another person whom it was sold to, official said on Tuesday.

Sajan, a resident of Daryaganj, had allegedly snatched Goel's phone last evening when he was going from Daryaganj towards the Red Fort through the Upper Subhash Marg, police had said.

Describing the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said on Monday that around 6.45 pm, when Goel's car reached near the Jama Masjid metro station, a person wearing blue shirt and white cap came towards him, snatched his phone from his hand and fled.

Police said they examined more than 100 CCTV cameras to evolve an outline of the snatcher, which helped them zero in on him and finally arrest him from Daryaganj area.

The snatcher had changed his clothes and the pair he wore during the incident has been recovered, Kalsi said on Tuesday.

After his arrest, Sajan disclosed to the police that he had sold the mobile phone to a person named Mohammad Asif (23), a native of Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh, for Rs 2,200, according to the officer.

At his instance, Asif has also been arrested, the DCP said, adding the 23-year-old works as a helper in a shop.

The snatched mobile phone has been recovered from Asif, police said, adding that Sajan was previously involved in four cases of snatching and Arms Act.