Delhi police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint to be cancelled

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 15

The Delhi Police have said that after investigation, they are filing a chargesheet against main accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, and his assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment complaint filed by women wrestlers.

However, they are seeking a cancellation of the FIR in the POCSO complaint as both the wrestler and her father have changed their statements.

Charges against Singh, who is a sitting MP from Kaiserganj, are related to seeking sexual favour, sexually suggestive conduct, explicit actions like touching, while Tomar has been charged with abetting the said offences and intimidation.

“In the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of investigation, we are filing a chargesheet for the offences under Sections 354, 354-A and 354-D of the IPC against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under Sections 109, 354, 354-A and 506 of the IPC against accused Vinod Tomar before the court,” the Delhi Police said in a statement on Thursday.

However, in a big relief, the police have asked the court to cancel the POCSO complaint.

“In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under Section 173 of the CrPC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant, that is the father of the victim and the victim herself,” the police added.

As per the reports, around 20 people have recorded their statements in the case and around 150 were questioned to corroborate the allegations.