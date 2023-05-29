 Delhi, Punjab Congress leaders meet Kharge, Rahul; indications may not support AAP on Ordinance issue : The Tribune India

Delhi, Punjab Congress leaders meet Kharge, Rahul; indications may not support AAP on Ordinance issue

Kharge has reportedly conveyed to Kejriwal he will take a call on the matter after having a word with state party leaders

Delhi, Punjab Congress leaders meet Kharge, Rahul; indications may not support AAP on Ordinance issue

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and others after a meeting between Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders from Punjab, in New Delhi, on Monday, May 29, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 29

Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab met the party leadership here in separate meetings on Monday, and suggested them not to support the Aam Aadmi Party on the Delhi services Ordinance issue, sources said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened a meeting of leaders from the two states for seeking their opinion on the matter. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also present during the meetings.

The sources said a majority of the leaders told the leadership to have no truck with Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a “B-team” of the BJP and claiming he harmed the Congress’ interests not only in Delhi and Punjab but other states as well.

From the Delhi Congress, around 7-8 senior leaders attended the meeting, they said.

“All leaders clearly said the AAP shouldn’t be supported in the matter of Ordinance but the final call is with the high command. However, the Delhi Congress views the matter of ordinance as a state government issue and not as an issue of any individual or as a matter of showing support to the AAP,” a source in the party told PTI.

The meeting comes in the wake of Kejriwal requesting a meeting with Kharge and Gandhi to seek their support against an Ordinance brought by the Centre which effectively nullified a Supreme Court order that gave to the Delhi government the power of transferring bureaucrats in the city.

Kharge has reportedly conveyed to Kejriwal he will take a call on the matter after having a word with state party leaders. The sources said the Congress leadership will also meet party leaders from other states before deciding its position.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring told reporters after the meeting they have put across their views before the party high command and left the final decision to it.

“All the leaders have said the party high command will decide and we have left it to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to take the final decision,” Raja Warring told reporters after the meeting.

Former party chief Navjot Sidhu said what transpired during the meeting was a secret and only the Congress chief or Rahul Gandhi would divulge the details.

He, however, said India’s Constitution is a sacred ‘granth’ and he took inspiration from it.

“But, I can say emphatically that the values of the Constitution are at its lowest ebb,” he said, citing instances where the Centre “trampled upon” the Constitution.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Congress #mallikarjun kharge

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet 'Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

2
Nation

16-year-old girl stabbed over 20 times in horrific killing in crowded northwest Delhi neighbourhood

3
Nation

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

4
Haryana

Vinesh Phogat alleges private videos of women wrestlers in police detention recorded secretly by Delhi ACP ; Bajrang Punia says 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos

5
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala Killing

Attempts to defame singer: Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother

6
Punjab

Operation Night Sweep: Bids for limited-edition whiskey, sale of substandard liquor come to fore in Punjab

7
Nation

Wrestlers' protest: FIR against organisers, others on charges of rioting, obstructing public servant

8
Chandigarh

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

9
Punjab

Ensure possession of property to landlord: Punjab and Haryana High Court to police, administration

10
Nation

IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP

Don't Miss

View All
Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Top News

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

16-year-old girl stabbed over 20 times in horrific killing in crowded northwest Delhi neighbourhood

In a shocking display of public apathy, people can be seen p...

Amit Shah arrives in strife-torn Manipur to bring peace

Amit Shah arrives in strife-torn Manipur to bring peace

Ethnic clashes that first broke out in Manipur have claimed ...

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

The 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her b...

IPL final: Gujarat Titans post 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings

IPL final: Gujarat Titans post 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings

Sai Sudharsan hits 96 in 47 balls

CBI books British company Rolls Royce, arms dealers for alleged corruption in Advanced Jet Trainer deal

CBI books British company Rolls Royce, arms dealers for alleged corruption in Advanced Jet Trainer deal

It is alleged during 2003-12, accused entered into a conspir...


Cities

View All

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

16-year-old girl stabbed over 20 times in horrific killing in crowded northwest Delhi neighbourhood

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim’s parents demand capital punishment for accused

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

Shahbad Dairy murder: 16 stabs, fractured skull, chilling details emerge from postmortem of Delhi teen

Cloudy skies, intermittent rain in Delhi to keep heat wave at bay till June 4

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Demanding BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest, farmers march towards Governor’s residence

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Women farm activists from Punjab headed for Delhi stopped at Ambala

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured