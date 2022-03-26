Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income: Survey

PTI

New Delhi, March 25

Delhi ranked third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim and Goa, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2021-22.

The survey also said Delhi’s GDP at current prices increased by about 50 per cent in the past six years from Rs 6,16,085 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 9,23,967 crore in 2021-22.

According to the survey, Delhi’s per capita income grew 16.81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,01,982 in 2021-22.

“Delhi’s per capita income during 2021-22 at current prices, has been worked out to Rs 4,01,982 as against Rs 3,44,136 during 2020-21, showing a growth of 16.81 per cent.

The per capita income of Delhi is ranked at the third place among states and UTs while Goa stood at the first place and Sikkim at second place,” the survey said. —