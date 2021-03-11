Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday reported its fifth monkeypox case, a 22-year-old African woman who had recently returned from Nigeria. Officials said she was admitted to LNJP Hospital two days ago and her reports came out positive on Friday night. Four persons, including two women, are admitted to LNJP Hospital with symptoms, while one person was discharged earlier.
