Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against Tahir Hussain

PTI

New Delhi, May 6

A Delhi court on Friday ordered the framing of rioting, arson and other charges against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others for “prima facie” hatching a conspiracy to target members of “Hindu community” and their properties in February 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat ordered the framing of charges against Hussain, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, and Sohaib Alam.

“It prima facie appears that the riotous incident in question was committed in pursuance to a well-hatched conspiracy and after elaborate preparations as also in the execution of a well-thought plan,” the judge said.

He said the circumstances “nowhere indicated that it was a spontaneous act”, but clearly revealed that there had been “an agreement between the accused to commit vandalisation and arson targeting Hindu community from the building of Tahir Hussain”.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of a businessman, Karan, whose godown was allegedly vandalized and set ablaze in the Khajuri Khas area in Chand Bagh, Delhi on February 25, 2020.