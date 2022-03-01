Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

PTI

New Delhi, February 28

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of several political leaders, including Anurag Thakur (BJP), Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress), Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others, on pleas to make them parties to proceedings seeking FIRs against them for allegedly delivering hate speeches leading to the 2020 riots amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

‘Incited mob’ Two petitions in HC seek FIRs against politicians for delivering ‘hate speeches’

One filed by Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq seeks action against BJP’s Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma

Another by Lawyers Voice against Congress’ Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka, AAP’s Sisodia and Amanatullah

A Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anoop Kumar Mendiratta issued notice to all those against whom action is sought in two petitions. One impleadment is filed by petitioner Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq who has sought FIRs for hate speech against BJP’s Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma. The other is by petitioner Lawyers Voice which has sought FIRs against leaders of the Congress, AAP and other parties. “Before we implead, we will have to give them an opportunity. We can’t implead (without hearing) if they oppose it,” the court said. Senior advocate Sonia Mathur, appearing for Lawyers Voice, said apart from political figures, certain religious leaders were also being sought to be joined as parties and their speeches were mentioned in the application. —

