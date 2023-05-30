 Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone' : The Tribune India

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

The accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandhshahr by Delhi Police on Monday and will be taken on remand for questioning, sources added.



ANI

New Delhi, May 30

A day after the horrific murder of a 16-year-old in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, Delhi Police sources on Tuesday revealed that Sahil, the 20-year-old accused, had after committing the gruesome killing switched off his mobile phone and changed two buses to reach Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandhshahr by Delhi Police on Monday and will be taken on remand for questioning, sources added.

"After murdering the girl, accused Sahil went to Rithala, dumped the weapon and changed two buses to reach Bulandshahr," police sources said.

In a CCTV grab of the incident, Sahil can be purportedly seen stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife and continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening.

An initial police investigation concluded that at the time of the incident, the victim did not have a mobile phone.

Around 10 minutes after the incident, locals informed the beat police officer about the incident and police arrived at the spot.

As per the police sources, the accused has not been able to give satisfactory answers during questioning and he attempted to mislead the police.

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

The police said that it had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

Also, the National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter and to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The Commission has formed a three-member team headed by Member Delina Khongdup to look into the matter.

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

