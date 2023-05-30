 Delhi University looks at raising foreign students’ intake by 20 pc this academic year : The Tribune India

Delhi University looks at raising foreign students’ intake by 20 pc this academic year

In 2022–23, a total of 637 foreign students were admitted across undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD courses at the varsity

PTI

New Delhi, May 30

The Delhi University is aiming to increase the intake of international students in the upcoming academic cycle by 20 per cent from the previous year, with officials reaching out to diplomatic missions to invite more applications, a varsity official said on Tuesday.

In 2022–23, a total of 637 foreign students were admitted across undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD courses at the varsity, he said.

Till now, the university has received around 2,000 applications, including those from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Foreign nationals are admitted to various programmes of study at the University of Delhi under two categories — self-financing students and students with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations—under its various scholarship schemes.

ICCR administers various scholarship programmes annually and awards about 3,000 scholarships under 21 different schemes to foreign students from about 180 countries.

The Delhi University (DU) has taken various steps to increase the intake of ICCR applicants.

The admission cycle for foreign students for the academic year 2023-24 has already begun.

“The application window is open. We have started working on clearing these applications. We are receiving hundreds of queries every day via phone and e-mail,” Professor Amarjiva Lochan, Jt Dean, International Relations told PTI.

“Last academic session, the admission process was extended till February. And the total number of students admitted was 637, including around 271 under the ICCR scholarship,” Lochan said.

This was a slight dip from the previous year (2021) when 650 students were admitted.

However, this year, the officials are hopeful that there will be at least a 20 per cent surge in foreign student intake.

“We are sure we will be able to touch the mark of 700 this year. DU is India’s best university and we want to make it the first choice for international students,” Lochan said.

To ensure that, Lochan said the DU team handling admissions for foreign students is leaving no stone unturned to ensure more and more foreign admissions this year.

The officials at the Foreign Students’ Registry office in North Campus are working expeditiously.

“We have taken several steps in the past to ensure more and more students can come. We have maintained a channel with ICCR and asked if any foreign students show interest in DU, the application is directly sent to us,” Lochan said.

They have also expedited the clearance of applications forwarded to them by ICCR. “This has helped us a lot. To apprise foreign nationals about Delhi University and the facilities it provides, the officials are also approaching diplomatic missions,” he added.

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free process for students, the officials ensure that they stay in touch with students from filing of applications till admission.

“Every day, we receive hundreds of e-mails of enquiry. All those who wish to study in India have shown interest in Delhi University. We ensure that we stay in touch with them and guide them properly. So that they do not face any kind of issue,” he said.

Moreover, the varsity officials also ensure proper accommodation facilities for the students.

“We make sure to provide them with hostel accommodation. If seats are not available in international hostels, we ask colleges to provide them with the facility. Last year, I myself arranged PGs for the students at hostel prices,” he added.

Foreign nationals seeking admission in any course — certificate, diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD — are exempted from the entrance test. The admission process is done based on a merit list.

The process from ‘Application to Admission’ comprises four broad steps, namely application, evaluation by varsity, online admission formalities, and formalities after reaching Delhi.

