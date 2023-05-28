Delhi University replaces paper on Mahatma Gandhi with one on VD Savarkar

PTI

New Delhi, May 27

Delhi University has replaced a paper on Mahatma Gandhi in semester V of BA (hons) political science syllabus with one on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, teachers claimed on Saturday.

The paper on Mahatma Gandhi will now be taught in semester VII, they said, adding this would mean students opting for a three-year graduation course instead of a four-year programme will not study Gandhi. A motion in this regard was passed at the Academic Council meeting on Friday.