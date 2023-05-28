Delhi University replaces paper on Mahatma Gandhi with one on VD Savarkar

New Delhi, May 27
Delhi University has replaced a paper on Mahatma Gandhi in semester V of BA (hons) political science syllabus with one on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, teachers claimed on Saturday.
The paper on Mahatma Gandhi will now be taught in semester VII, they said, adding this would mean students opting for a three-year graduation course instead of a four-year programme will not study Gandhi. A motion in this regard was passed at the Academic Council meeting on Friday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
96 years on, Parliament gets new House
Amid boycott by 21 opposition parties, PM Modi to unveil bui...