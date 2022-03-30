Demand for censorship of OTT platforms, web channels in Rajya Sabha

PTI

New Delhi, March 30

Noting that there is a censor board for films but not for web channels, a BJD MP in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday demanded a law to bring in censorship for OTT platforms and web channels to cull out obscene scenes and content spreading religious hatred.

Raising the issue in the House through a zero hour mention, Biju Janata Dal's Prasanna Acharya said OTT platforms had gained unprecedented viewership during the pandemic when traditional entertainment sources were hugely impacted due to restrictions.

"Taking advantage of this, web channels are showing very obscene pictures and sometimes using very objectionable language…(this) is having a very bad impact, particularly on the younger generation," he said.

Such shows on web channels are also seriously affecting communal harmony as India is a multi-language and multi-religious society, he said.

"If there was a censorship provision, this could not have happened," he said, adding that there is a censor board for films but not for web channels.

"In the name of freedom of creativity and in the name of expression of views, we cannot encourage debauchery and exploitation of women and disrespecting religious sentiments," he said.

Acharya mentioned the Delhi High Court's recent strictures against microblogging platform Twitter for allowing objectional comments against religious communities, creating an atmosphere of intolerance.

"Law should be made to impose censorship on web channels who are taking undue advantage of not being censored and spreading hatred among religions and communities," he added.