Demanding probe into BJP’s ‘Op Lotus’, AAP protests outside CBI headquarters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

A delegation AAP MPs and MLAs today sat on dharna outside the CBI headquarters here after they reached there to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to demand probe into BJP’s alleged “Operation Lotus” to topple non-BJP governments in states. They were not allowed to enter the premises.

Earlier in the day, the AAP leaders had said that they would meet Jaiswal to demand a probe into the alleged attempts to unseat non-BJP governments in various states by the saffron party by poaching legislators under “Operation Lotus”.

The 10-member delegation including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and MLAs reached the CBI headquarters to meet its director at 3 pm even though his office had not given any response to their request for the meeting.

“This proves that the CBI functions at the behest of the BJP... I had requested an appointment with the CBI Director but I am yet to get any response,” Sanjay Singh told mediapersons outside the agency headquarters.