Demanding probe into BJP’s ‘Op Lotus’, AAP protests outside CBI headquarters

New Delhi, August 31
A delegation AAP MPs and MLAs today sat on dharna outside the CBI headquarters here after they reached there to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to demand probe into BJP’s alleged “Operation Lotus” to topple non-BJP governments in states. They were not allowed to enter the premises.
Earlier in the day, the AAP leaders had said that they would meet Jaiswal to demand a probe into the alleged attempts to unseat non-BJP governments in various states by the saffron party by poaching legislators under “Operation Lotus”.
The 10-member delegation including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and MLAs reached the CBI headquarters to meet its director at 3 pm even though his office had not given any response to their request for the meeting.
“This proves that the CBI functions at the behest of the BJP... I had requested an appointment with the CBI Director but I am yet to get any response,” Sanjay Singh told mediapersons outside the agency headquarters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...