DeMo, GST destroyed MSMEs & agri: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, December 24

Alleging a nexus between PM Narendra Modi and corporate houses, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said here today that the Modi government had used demonetisation and GST as tools to destroy small traders, MSMEs and agriculture, the three sectors that generated the maximum jobs, only to benefit big businesses.

He was speaking near the Red Fort on the conclusion of the first phase of “Bharat Jodo Yatra” that was launched at Kanyakumari on September 7. “The question does not arise (of youths getting jobs). You have broken the backbone of those who generated jobs. And, why did you do that? Because you wanted to help their owners”, Rahul said, pointing at news channel crews covering the event.

He claimed the Hindu versus Muslim theme was deliberately played on television channels to divert the attention of viewers from “real issues”. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of running away from a debate in Parliament on pressing issues such as the LAC. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan also addressed the gathering.