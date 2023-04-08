Democracy not in danger, dynastic politics is: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today hit back at the Opposition for disrupting proceedings in Parliament. "Democracy is not in danger. It is casteism and dynastic politics (parivarwad) which is in danger," he said.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Kaushambi Mahotsav in Uttar Pradesh, Shah said people would not forgive the Opposition parties for disrupting proceedings in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha based on a legislation brought by the Congress-led UPA government.

The minister also exhorted people to elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister once again in 2024 for the all-around welfare of all sections of society. “The country will not forgive Opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification... Democracy is not in danger, it is casteism and dynastic politics (parivarwad) which is in danger,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhry also attended the event.

Meanwhile, addressing another public meeting in Azamgarh, Shah said during the rule of the SP, BSP and the Congress, the city was known for terrorism, whereas under the PM Modi government, it was witnessing development.

"The terrorists who exploded a bomb in a Gujarat temple were found in Azamgarh," he said. The Home Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone of Hariharpur Music College and various other development projects in the district.

Recalling his earlier visits to Uttar Pradesh before the BJP government came to power in the state, Shah said there was hardly a night when power was available in rural areas, but there was power supply round the clock "only during Ramzan."