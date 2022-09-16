Demolition of Kerala resort begins

Alappuzha: The demolition of the 200-crore 7-star Kapico Resort complex, built breaching the Coastal Regulations Zone (CRZ) Act, began here on Thursday. Two of the resort's 54 premium villas are to be razed initially. Upholding the Kerala High Court order of 2013, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the resort in January 2020.
