Demonetisation, GST broke backbone of people, especially small traders: Rahul Gandhi

Ujjain, November 29
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax rollout by the Centre broke the backbone of the common people, especially small traders.
Gandhi was addressing a public meeting in Ujjain after taking the darshan of Lord Mahakal in Ujjain as the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him continued its onward journey in Madhya Pradesh.
LIVE: Shri @RahulGandhi addresses public meeting at Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. #BharatJodoYatra https://t.co/mUjNuKjBsr— Congress (@INCIndia) November 29, 2022
"Demonetisation (implemented in 2016) and GST broke the backbone of the people, especially those doing small businesses," Gandhi said.
The Congress MP said labourers who walked long distances during the Covid-19 lockdowns, farmers, and small traders are the "real tapasvis" and not him.
"I have not done any tapasya (penance) by marching in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Labourers who walked long distances during Covid-19 lockdowns, farmers who are producing foodgrains for the people, and small traders are the real 'tapasvis' of the country," he said.
Unfortunately, they are not getting their dues whereas only 4-5 industrialists are being benefited, he alleged.
"Small shop owners and traders provide employment to a large number of people in the country, but their hard work is not recognized. The money is snatched from their pockets and given in the hands of the 4-5 industrialists," Gandhi said.
Referring to the VYAPAM scam in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said such frauds deprived youths of employment despite studying hard.
"Media wanted to show reality to the people but they are unable to do so because their hands are tied," he added. The "VYAPAM" scam, known by its Hindi acronym of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, involved alleged malpractices in the entrance examination, admissions and recruitment.
#Congress #Demonetisation #Goods and Services Tax GST #Rahul Gandhi
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tata group to merge Vistara with Air India; Singapore Airlines to hold 25.1 pc stake in merged entity
Deal expected to be complete by March 2024 | Tata group owns...
UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak
In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge...
'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI jury head over 'The Kashmir Files' row
Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...
As social media storm breaks out, Israel envoy Naor Gilon apologises for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’
Gilon also pulls up Indian social media users doubting the h...