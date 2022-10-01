Depends how you see it: Supreme Court bins PIL against 'angry' lions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 30

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL against “angry lions” visible in the National Emblem installed atop the new Parliament building, saying there was no violation of law in it.

Which law violated, bench asks petitioners Will the court now decide which design? Tell us which law is violated? The impression the emblem gives depends on the mind of the person. SC Bench

“It all depends on how you look at it….The impression the emblem gives depends on the mind of the person.… It can’t be said that the state emblem of India installed there is in violation of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah said, dismissing the PIL filed by advocates Aldanish Rein and Ramesh Kumar Mishra. “Will the court now decide which design? Tell us which law is violated,” asked the Bench, which also included Justice Krishna Murari. Unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 11, the new national emblem is a 6.5-metre high sculpture made of 9,500 kg bronze.

The petitioners alleged the design of “angry lions” visible in the national emblem installed atop the new Parliament building violated the State Emblem of India (Prohibition Against Improper Use) Act, 2005. The lions appeared to be “ferocious and aggressive” with their “mouth open and canine visible”, they submitted. This was in contrast with the emblem preserved in the Sarnath Museum in which the lions appeared to be “calm and composed”, they said, contending that by altering its design the government has “manifested gross arbitrariness in violating the sanctity of the state emblem”.

The four lions being representative of the four core spiritual philosophies of Budhha is not merely a design, but has cultural and philosophical significance, they submitted.

Justice Chandrachud holds court till 9.10 pm

On the last working day before the Dasehra vacation commencing next week, a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud heard cases till 9.10 pm. Justice Chandrachud is expected to succeed Justice UU Lalit as the CJI in November. The SC Benches normally assemble at 10.30 am and rise at 4 pm with a lunch break between 1 pm and 2 pm. The Bench, which also included Justice Hima Kohli, heard all cases on board.

