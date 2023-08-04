Deputy NSA Misri visits Astana; discusses ways to boost bilateral security ties

PTI

New Delhi, August 4

India and Kazakhstan agreed to expand cooperation in combating terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking besides resolving to boost overall defence engagement, officials said on Friday.

The decisions were taken at the fourth India-Kazakhstan security dialogue that took place in Astana on Thursday.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri while the Kazakh team was headed by Nurzhan Kajiakbarov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

The officials cited above described the talks as "productive".

"The discussions at the security dialogue focused on bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, and international issues of mutual concern," said an official.

"Both sides welcomed the convergence of views on these issues and agreed on steps to be taken to further enhance bilateral security cooperation between the relevant organisations, including in the fields of counter-terrorism, combating radicalisation, narcotics control, cyber security, connectivity and defence cooperation," he said.

Misri also called on Gizat Nurdauletov, an aide to the Kazakh President, and Secretary of the Security Council.

The Deputy NSA also held discussions with Kanat Tumysh, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

The Indian delegation also visited facilities of interest, considering the bilateral strategic relationship between the two countries, the official said.