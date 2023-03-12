 Despite India’s plurality, government still believes marriage rights can only be given to heterosexuals: LGBTQ+ members : The Tribune India

Despite India’s plurality, government still believes marriage rights can only be given to heterosexuals: LGBTQ+ members

Centre, in an affidavit before SC, said legal validation of same-sex marriage would cause a complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values

Despite India’s plurality, government still believes marriage rights can only be given to heterosexuals: LGBTQ+ members

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 12

Activists and members of the LGBTQ+ community have criticised the Centre’s opposition to granting recognition to same-sex marriage, saying despite India’s plurality and diversity the government still believes that marriage rights can only be given to heterosexuals.

In an affidavit before the Supreme Court which is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday, the Centre has said legal validation of same-sex marriage would cause a complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values.

It, however, added that non-heterosexual forms of marriages or unions between individuals though not recognised are not unlawful.

Reacting to the Centre’s affidavit, equal rights activist Harish Iyer and a member of the community said India is a nation of plurality not homogeneity.

“Unity in diversity is a lesson we learn in our schools. Everyone is equal in the eyes of law. Yet we afford marriage rights only to the majority and not us minorities. The state in its stance has confirmed that they believe that marriage is only between a biological man and a biological woman and their offspring,” Iyer told PTI.

Iyer further slammed the language used by the Centre in the affidavit.

“The very language reveals that the state needs a crash course on sex, sexuality and gender. The correct terms are cis man and cis woman. Now that the Supreme Court has written down Section 377, I would like to know from the state how they define LGBT families,” Iyer said.

In its affidavit, the government submitted that despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country.

A queer scholar and PhD candidate at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, who prefers to be identified as Q, said queer intimacies predate the Indian State by many centuries and the State has always been fundamentally heterosexual.

“The Centre stated that the traditional heterosexual family unit is foundational to the existence and continuance of the State. This is partly correct. The State has always been fundamentally heterosexual; its institutions, its laws, its capitalist structures, even its borders veered toward the cis-heterosexual upper caste male. The State is also drenched in its masculinity. That being said the Centre hides within these truths one distinct untruth - that the continuance of the State has never been in question,” Q said.

Q further rued that the State will persist regardless of whether or not gay marriage exists, simply because the State exists now.

“Gay marriage is an institutionalisation of existing relationships. What the Centre perhaps meant by that affidavit is that heterosexual marriage is foundational to the continuance of the present regime...,” Q said.

The Supreme Court had struck down the draconian Article 377 that criminalised gay sex and since then many petitions have been filed in the apex court to legalise same-sex marriage too.

Shubhankar Chakravorty, a Bengaluru-based consultant who identifies as a gay man, said rights and freedoms have seldom been provided in advance of a mass struggle or in anticipation of a sizeable demand and especially when it’s a matter as complex as marriage law that involves a host of related laws, there needs to be a solid case of favourable public impact.

“India has an LGBT+ population of at least 50 million (less than 5 per cent of 1.4 billion) and still you’d struggle to find a few thousand same-sex couples in present need of marriage rights. While it’s a very real need for many people currently in long-term relationships/civil partnerships, same-sex parenting, etc., the number isn’t high enough to put pressure on the government.

“So, much like the movements preceding the amendment of Section 377, there need to be large-scale activities and campaigns to relay the importance of marriage equality and how it impacts hundreds of thousands of real people,” he told PTI.

“Till then, as unfair as the government’s stand is, there isn’t much to counter it with. The LGBT+ community, which is still trying to make sense of what it means to have rights and freedom around gender, sex, and sexuality post the Section 377 ruling, needs to do more to assert the real-life outcomes of those rights and freedoms,” he added.

#LGBTQ #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rs 25 crore grant for Dera Sachkhand Ballan triggers AAP-Congress credit war

2
Delhi

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

3
Comment

Himachal's Millet Man

4
Nation

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

5
Chandigarh

First robot-aided surgery at PGI Chandigarh cardiology dept

6
Haryana

Banquet hall gutted in Faridabad

7
Business

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

8
Punjab

Two held for call spoofing pro-Khalistan message ahead of India-Australia Test match in Gujarat

9
Ludhiana

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

10
Punjab

... targets Manpreet, Channi

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos

Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos

Says the notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitabl...

China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister

China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister

Shangfu has been under US sanctions since 2018 over the purc...

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a ‘big hit’ for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Shreyas Iyer sent for scans after complaining of back pain

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards

Axar Patel plays counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls

Two labourers dead, five injured in furnace blast in Punjab’s Mandi Gobingarh

Two labourers dead, five injured in furnace blast in Punjab’s Mandi Gobindgarh

Seriously injured rushed to DMC Ludhiana; police register ca...


Cities

View All

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

Quality being compromised while relaying roads: Residents

1 more of vehicle-lifters' gang held

7-mth-old kidnapped child recovered, 1 held

Doctor's suicide case: Role of principal, dean under scanner

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Chandigarh parking firm director arrested for submitting fake bank guarantee

Chandigarh parking firm director arrested for submitting fake bank guarantee of Rs 1.65 crore

Nod to selective harvest of large fish in Chandigarh’s Sukhna lake

Sector 52-53 intersection at Chandigarh-Mohali border opens for commutation

First robot-aided surgery at PGI Chandigarh cardiology dept

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner’s wife alleges husband’s role in actor’s death, police initiate inquiry

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

Minor siblings killed in suspected dog attacks in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

Delhi logs 34.1 degrees C, hottest day of season so far

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh appointed campaign committee chairman

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh appointed campaign committee chairman

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

2 addicts held for theft in Jalandhar; 5 vehicles seized

Man nabbed with air pistol, live cartridges in Jalandhar

8-kg ganja recovered in Phagwara

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

MC’s two-day exhibition kicks off at Rose Garden

Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role

Special DGP for improvement of investigation skills

Four youngsters booked for kidnapping 20-year-old girl

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

Lumpy skin disease: 98,500 head of cattle vaccinated

Forum, BIS celebrate Consumer Rights Day

Muktsar win Women's Kho Kho C'ship