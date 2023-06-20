Despite tensions, India-US-China joint drill in Mongolia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 19

Even as border tensions between India and China and the war of words between the US and China are being globally watched, the armies of the three countries today joined in a multinational “Exercise Khaan Quest-2023” in Mongolia.

Almost 20 countries, including South Korea, Japan and Australia, are part of the exercise which commenced today.

Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Mongolia, inaugurated the exercise, which is co-sponsored by Mongolian Armed Forces (MAF) and United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC). Over 1,100 military personnel are participating in the 19th edition of the exercise being conducted at “Five Hills Training Area” near the Mongolian capital. The 14-day event is aimed at enhancing inter-operability of the participating nations, for sharing experience and to train personnel for the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO).

The Indian Army is represented by a contingent from the Garhwal Rifles. The Ministry of Defence said, “The exercise will prepare participants for future UN peacekeeping missions, develop peace operations capabilities and enhance military readiness. The exercise includes combat discussions, lectures and demonstrations.”

In China, its Ministry of Defence said the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) contingent is in Mongolia on the invitation of the Ministry of Defence of Mongolia.

Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, President of Mongolia who is also the commander-in-chief of the MAF, said, “Mongolia always pursues peace-loving, open, independent and multi-pillar foreign policy.”