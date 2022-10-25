Devastated to lose my husband: Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Bengaluru, October 25
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said she was devastated to lose her husband and will miss him profoundly.
John Shaw, who had served the Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceutical company as the Vice-Chairman and Non-Executive Director for over 22 years, passed away at a private hospital here on Monday.
“I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly,” Mazumdar-Shaw said.
John Shaw, a Scotsman and Indophile, headed a leading textiles MNC Madura Coats as Chairman and Managing Director before joining Biocon in 1999.
“He has contributed majorly to the transformation of Biocon from a small enzymes company to a globally recognised biopharmaceutical company and has played an important role in ensuring the highest levels of corporate governance in the company, as well as, in the financial and strategic development of the group,” the company said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...