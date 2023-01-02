Develop 3rd aircraft carrier, better airfields on islands, says Parl panel

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, January 1

Suggesting the need for having a third sea-going aircraft carrier, a parliamentary standing committee has said the reach and flexibility of a carrier is far superior to military airfields in far-flung island territories.

The committee has backed the creation of military infrastructure on Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. However, the committee has made a fine distinction on the use of a carrier in offensive operations vis-à-vis airfields on islands.

The committee, headed by BJP MP Jual Oram, presented its recommendations in Parliament during the winter session that ended on December 23.

The committee said in its report that island territories were strategic for power projection. “Strategic and operational defence at sea can only be provided by mobile military assets that have the necessary flexibility and depth for offensive and defensive operations,” said the panel.

The reach, flexibility and the immediate response provided by an aircraft carrier operating in the middle of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean cannot be compared with these static airbases on islands, the panel said.

“We need at least three carriers. The third one can act as a substitute when either of the two carriers (Vikrant and Vikramaditya) go for maintenance,” the committee in its report said.

It recommended that the case of development of a third aircraft carrier be taken up for serious consideration by the Ministry of Defence.

The airfields on island territories are often referred to “as static aircraft carriers” in the strategic circles. In fact, some of these islands are strategically favourably located on both sides of the coast, suited for blocking and dominating the ingress routes, the committee said.

“It is worthwhile to invest in the development of various island territories. Infrastructure development on island territories will enhance operational capabilities of the forces and is therefore being taken up in tandem with threat perception and long-term strategic vision. This includes berthing facilities at Port Blair to support forward deployment of assets. Additional ports are also being created,” it said.

The Navy is also supporting NITI Aayog’s initiative of developing a joint-user airfield in Minicoy islands.