DGCA amends rules for grant of civilian pilot’s license to defence personnel

Vijay Mohan
Chandigarh, May 19
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is amending the regulations for the issue of commercial pilot license (CPL) and airline transport pilot license (ATPL) to pilots from the armed forces.
While some existing provisions have been done away with, a few additional requirements have been incorporated in the new rules, which are expected to come in force shortly. These rules were last issued in July 2019.
According to the draft rules released issued on May 18 the DGCA has said that in case of pilot license for fixed-wing aeroplanes, the endorsement training for the type of aeroplane shall be undertaken in a DGCA approved training organisation (ATO) or Flying Training Organisation (FTO).
For helicopter pilot license, the applicant will have to obtain a written permission or a letter of authorisation’ from the DGCA for undergoing aircraft type rating at an ATO approved by International Civil Aviation Organisation contracting states on submission of details of flying experience, including duly certified flying summary from the defence forces.
Defence pilots shall specify the type of helicopter and ATO where the training is to be conducted. The flying experience required for grant of such authorisation is a pilot-in-command rating on any helicopter type during serving with the defence forces.
The DGCA had earlier made in mandatory for defence pilots and aircraft engineers to obtain the relevant DGCA license for operating civilian aircraft. These orders had been issued following some accidents involving civilian helicopters that were being flown by defence pilots operating on exemption then being provided to them under provisions of the Aircraft Rules.
There are different types of aircraft and helicopters in service with military and civilian operators, with each type has different technical specifications, handling procedures, operational parameters and flying conditions.
The draft rules have also reiterated that defence pilots who do not hold any civil pilot license shall first have to obtain a student pilot license from an approved FTO before commencing flying training on any civil registered aircraft.
The clause that defence personnel are also exempted from obtaining flying experience from DGCA approved or recognised training organisation has been removed from the new rules.
Defence personnel applying for issue of CPL and ATPL will have to submit documentary evidence demonstrating compliance of all the requirements as laid down the Aircraft Rules, as well as knowledge and skill requirements as required in the specified subjects.
They will have to pass the technical specific examination and performance paper on type of aircraft, conducted by authorized agencies and demonstrate competency on the aircraft or simulator.
