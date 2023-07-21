DGCA approves Go First’s flight resumption plan with certain conditions

New Delhi, July 21
Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday said it has approved Go First’s plan to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights, subject to certain conditions.
Budget carrier Go First, which stopped flying on May 3, is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.
In a release, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the airline’s resumption plan for operating 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights has been reviewed and accepted.
“The acceptance is subject to the outcome of the writ petitions/ applications pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi & Hon’ble NCLT, Delhi,” it said.
Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flights scheduled by DGCA, the release said.
Further, the regulator has directed Go First to ensure compliance with all the applicable regulatory requirements and the continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations.
The airline’s Resolution Professional (RP) submitted the resumption plan to DGCA on June 28, and subsequently, the regulator conducted a special audit of the carrier’s facilities in Mumbai and Delhi.
“DGCA has ensured that the findings of the special audit have been adequately addressed by Go First,” the release said, adding that the resumption plan was amended on July 15.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque
The barricaded ‘wazukhana’, where a structure claimed by Hin...
Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR
The husband of one of two women paraded naked is a Kargil wa...
Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked
Four people have been arrested in connection with the case o...
Govt ready for discussion on Manipur, says Rajnath Singh as Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day amid uproar
As soon as the House meets, the members of the opposition pa...
Mallikarjun Kharge wonders if Manipur video has really angered Modi
Accuses the BJP governments in Manipur and at the Centre of ...