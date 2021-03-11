DGCA begins probe into copter crash

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Day after two pilots died in the Chhattisgarh helicopter crash, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday promised that a thorough investigation would be done into the incident, as the DGCA sent a team to Raipur to probe the crash. Scindia said, “I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and power to their families to bear the pain.” TNS

DRI seizes 15.93 kg smuggled gold

New Delhi: After seizing gold from a consignment from China, Revenue Intelligence officers have seized 15.93 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at over Rs 8 crore smuggled through the India-Myanmar border, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. The gold was hidden in two oil tankers and a truck. TNS

HC notice to Aakar on CBI’s plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked Amnesty India's former Chairman Aakar Patel to respond to the CBI's petition challenging a special court's order upholding a magistrate court's order quashing the probe agency's Lookout Circular issued against him in an FCRA violation case. TNS

Panama Papers: ED seizes Rs 88 lakh

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it had seized Rs 88.30 lakh following raids at the premises of Sanjay Vijay Shinde, whose name figured in the Panama Paper leaks, in Madhya Pradesh and Goa as part of its probe in a case against him under the PMLA. TNS

IAS officer Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chief

New Delhi: The Centre has appointed IAS officer Nidhi Chibber as the CBSE chairperson. Chibber, a 1994-batch Chhattisgarh cadre officer, is currently Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries. pti

UAE Prez dead; India announces state mourning

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over death of ailing UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. The Tricolour will be flown at half-mast on all buildings on Saturday. tns

AAP MLA Amanatullah declared ‘bad character’

New Delhi: A day after arresting him for obstructing public servants during anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar, Delhi Police have declared AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as a “bad character”.

